Manchester United Starting XI vs Burnley FC

The English Premier League keeps rolling on, with festive fixtures, being staged at a breakneck pace. While there is no rest for the wicked, there isn’t any relaxation for the righteous either, or anyone and everyone in between. Manchester United suffered a draw that felt like a loss at Newcastle United last night, and the post match fallout has been severe.
Club legend Gary Neville ripped the team after the disappointing result, calling the team a bunch of “whingebags.” It’s fun to learn new words, isn’t it? Neville was especially critical of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, and these critiques were well deserved.
If you saw the body language of the Portugese duo as they didn’t clap up the supporters after the match, then you’d likely agree.
Manchester United vs Burnley FC FYIs
Kick: Thu Dec 30, 8pm Old Trafford
United Team News: go here
Google Result Probability: United win 70%, Draw 18%, Burnley win 12%
PL Form Guide: United DWWWD Burnley DLDDD
PL Position: United 7th, 17pts Burnley 18th, 11pts
Looking ahead to the next fixture, the final United match of 2021, the team is near full fitness. Really, the only “team news” item to discuss for this match is the uncertain future of Anthony Martial, and we covered that already here.
So without any further ado, let’s take a look at who Ralf Rangnick might select for his first team in the next Premier League fixture, a visit from relegation scrappers Burnley.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC
David de Gea; Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot; Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay; Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes; Edinson Cavani
Prediction: United 2, Burnley 0
The Red Devils should take care of business in this one, easily.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Man u will win
manuwillwio
Nhà cái W88 là nhà cái casino tr?c tuy?n uy tín hàng ??u t?i Châu Á và Th? gi?i Mang ??n cho ng??i ch?i nh?ng tr?i nghi?m h?t s?c ??c ?áo.
Bruno is suspended for this match
u wrote bruno is in the XI
if u dont believe me check the manu website
manutd.com
i think ronaldo will start
bullshit logic LOOOL