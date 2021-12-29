Manchester United Starting XI vs Burnley FC

December 28, 2021
The English Premier League keeps rolling on, with festive fixtures, being staged at a breakneck pace. While there is no rest for the wicked, there isn’t any relaxation for the righteous either, or anyone and everyone in between. Manchester United suffered a draw that felt like a loss at Newcastle United last night, and the post match fallout has been severe.

Club legend Gary Neville ripped the team after the disappointing result, calling the team a bunch of “whingebags.” It’s fun to learn new words, isn’t it? Neville was especially critical of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, and these critiques were well deserved.

If you saw the body language of the Portugese duo as they didn’t clap up the supporters after the match, then you’d likely agree.

Manchester United vs Burnley FC FYIs

Kick: Thu Dec 30, 8pm Old Trafford

United Team News: go here

Google Result Probability:  United win 70%,  Draw 18%,  Burnley win 12%

PL Form Guide:  United  DWWWD    Burnley  DLDDD

PL Position: United 7th, 17pts       Burnley 18th, 11pts

Looking ahead to the next fixture, the final United match of 2021, the team is near full fitness. Really, the only “team news” item to discuss for this match is the uncertain future of Anthony Martial, and we covered that already here.

So without any further ado, let’s take a look at who Ralf Rangnick might select for his first team in the next Premier League fixture, a visit from relegation scrappers Burnley.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC 

David de Gea; Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot; Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay; Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes; Edinson Cavani

Prediction: United 2, Burnley 0

The Red Devils should take care of business in this one, easily.

Comments

    Bruno is suspended for this match

  uriel bonchek says
    December 29, 2021 at 6:03 AM

    u wrote bruno is in the XI

  uriel bonchek says
    December 29, 2021 at 6:04 AM

    if u dont believe me check the manu website
manutd.com
    manutd.com

  uriel bonchek says
    December 29, 2021 at 6:05 AM

    i think ronaldo will start

