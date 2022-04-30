In the words of Hank Williams Jr., “are you ready for some football?! A Monday night party!?” Yes, Manchester United will host Premier League newbies in MNF, a concept that the British borrowed from us Americans. They even kept the same name!
So let’s get to predicting who will be in the United first team for this one, because “the teams are ready, the crowd is psyched, cuz all my rowdy friends are coming over tonight!”
Manchester United vs Brentford FC FYIs
Kick: Mon May 2, 8pm, Old Trafford
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team news: go here
PL Position: United 6th, 55pts Brentford 12th, 40pts
PL Form Guide: United DLLWL Brentford DWWWL
Result Probability: United 56% Brentford 21% Draw 23%
United will be without the services of several key players in this one, including Jadon Sancho, who may be shut down for the remainder. There weren’t a ton of reasons to be keep watching this team, for the rest of the run in this term, but he was certainly a big reason to keep tuning in.
So much for that. Bummer.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford
De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford; Ronaldo.
Fearless Prediction: United 2, Brentford 1
Despite all the key absences, I think United will take care of business here.
