April 29, 2022 By 1 Comment
In the words of Hank Williams Jr., “are you ready for some football?! A Monday night party!?” Yes, Manchester United will host Premier League newbies in MNF, a concept that the British borrowed from us Americans. They even kept the same name!

So let’s get to predicting who will be in the United first team for this one, because “the teams are ready, the crowd is psyched, cuz all my rowdy friends are coming over tonight!”

Manchester United vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kick: Mon May 2, 8pm, Old Trafford

PL Position:  United   6th, 55pts   Brentford  12th, 40pts

PL Form Guide:  United   DLLWL    Brentford  DWWWL

Result Probability: United 56%   Brentford  21%  Draw  23%

United will be without the services of several key players in this one, including Jadon Sancho, who may be shut down for the remainder. There weren’t a ton of reasons to be keep watching this team, for the rest of the run in this term, but he was certainly a big reason to keep tuning in.

So much for that. Bummer.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Fearless Prediction: United 2, Brentford 1

Despite all the key absences, I think United will take care of business here.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcastFollow him on Twitter and Instagram

  1. Jabir says
    April 30, 2022 at 12:37 AM

    i,m so happy for my club man utd

