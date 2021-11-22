Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Villarreal (UCL)

November 21, 2021 By 2 Comments
Assistant coach and club legend Michael Carrick is now in charge (on an interim basis) at Manchester United, and he must start prepping right away, as a UCL group stage match immediately draws near. United will travel to Villarreal, on Tuesday night, in a rematch of last season’s UEFA Europa League finale.

The post Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era (his exit interview at this link) commences in midweek, with a clash that has been designated a security risk by the government. Also, for a look at four leading candidates to replace Solskjaer, go here.

Manchester United at Villarreal (UCL Group Stage) FYIs

Kickoff: Tue Nov 23, 5:45pm Old Trafford

United Team news: go here

Champions League Form Guide:   United DWWD   Villarreal DLWW

Champions League Standings: United 1st, 7pts   Villarreal 7pts

Let’s take a look at how Carrick could shape his team, in his very first game in charge (on an interim basis). Expect a couple fringe players, who don’t typically get minutes, to get a start here, because of a rash of injuries in the team.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Villarreal (UCL)

David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot; Donny Van de Beek, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Cristiano Ronaldo

Prediction: United 2, Villarreal 1

New manager bounce, right? I guess we’ll see if there is a moral boost that results in a victory.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of "Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America," as well as "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry."

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcastFollow him on Twitter and Instagram

Comments

  1. Gomez uz says
    November 21, 2021 at 11:06 PM

    We will see if carrick is going to win the ucl tommorro “love all united player,fans and board

  2. Zamri Bin Yusof says
    November 21, 2021 at 11:46 PM

    Good thing…van deer beek and dalot should be included in the team…I think the team will be different for the game …love MU

