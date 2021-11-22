Assistant coach and club legend Michael Carrick is now in charge (on an interim basis) at Manchester United, and he must start prepping right away, as a UCL group stage match immediately draws near. United will travel to Villarreal, on Tuesday night, in a rematch of last season’s UEFA Europa League finale.
The post Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era (his exit interview at this link) commences in midweek, with a clash that has been designated a security risk by the government. Also, for a look at four leading candidates to replace Solskjaer, go here.
Manchester United at Villarreal (UCL Group Stage) FYIs
Kickoff: Tue Nov 23, 5:45pm Old Trafford
United Team news: go here
Champions League Form Guide: United DWWD Villarreal DLWW
Champions League Standings: United 1st, 7pts Villarreal 7pts
Let’s take a look at how Carrick could shape his team, in his very first game in charge (on an interim basis). Expect a couple fringe players, who don’t typically get minutes, to get a start here, because of a rash of injuries in the team.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Villarreal (UCL)
David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot; Donny Van de Beek, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Cristiano Ronaldo
Prediction: United 2, Villarreal 1
New manager bounce, right? I guess we’ll see if there is a moral boost that results in a victory.
Comments
We will see if carrick is going to win the ucl tommorro “love all united player,fans and board
Good thing…van deer beek and dalot should be included in the team…I think the team will be different for the game …love MU