Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is obviously a polarizing figure among his club’s fanbase, but he does deserve to be given at least some due. While finishing runner-up in the Premier League is not anything to really glorify, in extreme, United seemed to have established themselves as the second best side in the English top flight.
They have only suffered one defeat in their last 24 matches (15W-8D-1L) and it looks like they’ll finish in second place, for just the second time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.
Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: 4:30pm Sunday April 11, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Manchester United
Team News: Tottenham Manchester United
League Position, Form: Tottenham 6th, 49pts DWLWW Manchester United 2nd, 60pts WWWDD
Odds: Tottenham (+185) Manchester United (+140) Draw (+235)
While United’s title hopes were dashed by February this year, at least they actually were top of the table in January, the first time that’s happened since Fergie stepped down. The other time we saw the Red Devils finish runner-up, 2018, it was also behind a Manchester City side that was justr leaps and bounds ahead of everyone else.
The manager who led them to that finish, Jose Mourinho, will be on the opposite touchline when United visit Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Let’s look at who Solskjaer may select in his first team for this headliner fixture.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur
Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, James; Rashford
Prediction: United 2, Tottenham 1
United are 11 points ahead of Spurs in the table for a reason, and they’ll showcase that superior form in this match.
