Cristiano Ronaldo has not scored a goal or assisted on one in the year 2022. Sounds crazy doesn’t it? But after a fast start, he’s really cooled off. So even Ronaldo, someone in the G.O.A.T. conversation isn’t impervious to what seems to be a post-Fergie United curse.
As we covered in the weekly podcast, it doesn’t matter who United signs/re-signs, they drop off in quality once come to Old Trafford. Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay, Jadon Sancho…the list goes on. We’ll see if Ronaldo builds up immunity to this.
Manchester United vs Southampton FYIs
Kickoff: Saturday Feb. 12, Old Trafford, 12:30 local
United team news: go here
PL Form Guide: United DWWDL Southampton WDLWD
PL Position: United 5th, 39 pts Southampton 10th, 28pts
Premier League Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
We’re expecting Ronaldo to come back into the first team at home against Southampton FC, and maybe we’ll see Edinson Cavani in the starting XI alongside him? We’re also picking Jesse Lingard too, because hey why the hell not at this point. Despite United’s apparent inevitably to continue their trophy drought for another season, making it a half-decade now, they still have a lot of talent.
And very high-priced talent at that.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC
De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Fernandes, Ronaldo, Lingard; Cavani
Prediction: United 0, Southampton FC 0
Eh, meh it won’t be another 9-0 that’s for sure.
