Man United Starting XI Prediction at Sevilla (UEL Quarterfinal)

Fun Fact Part 1, Manchester United are just the second team to ever face four different opponents from the same country during the same European season. Those opponents are: Real Betis, Real Sociedad, FC Barcelona and Sevilla.

Fun Fact Part 2, Leeds United was the first, and their four different opponents also came from Spain, during the 2000-01 UEFA Champions League. But that’s enough of the history lesson, as United now look to make amends for what went wrong last week against Sevilla.

Manchester United vs Sevilla UEL Quarterfinal Leg 2/2 FYIs

Kickoff: Thursday April 20, 8pm, Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

Aggregate: tied 2-2

Latest Takeover Updates: Carlyle Group Talks Glazers Look to Stay Glazer News Tanks Stock Price

Man United Team News: go to this link

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Here comes the road leg of the tie. Flashing back to the home leg:

United held a 2-0 lead, very late in the game, but they then conceded a goal, and then gave Sevilla another, courtesy of Harry Maguire, so the end result was a 2-2 stalemate that felt like a loss.

Despite that gaffe, and his form which is often notoriously poor, we slot him in to start here anyway.

There are just no other options- unless you slot over Luke Shaw from left back, if he’s healthy, but that doesn’t seem likely.

Shaw is coming off a bit of a layoff due to injury, so starters minutes at a spot away from his natural position? Naw, we don’t think so.

Lots of selection issues for United right now, so we think this line-up below kind of just picks itself.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Sevilla (UEL Quarterfinals)

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot; Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Sancho, Martial.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories