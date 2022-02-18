Sunday brings the renewing of the Roses Rivalry, as Leeds United hosts Manchester United. The derby’s strong emotions originate from the fierce rivalry between the Northern England counties of Lancashire and Yorkshire, which is popularly believed to have its origins in the 15th century Wars of the Roses.
How’s that for a blood feud backstory? This type of this is quite rare in sports, although the American college sports rivalries between Kansas-Missouri and Ohio State-Michigan can claim similar provenance.
Manchester United at Leeds United FYIs
Kickoff: 2pm GMT Sun. Feb. 19, Elland Road
Premier League Podcast (discussing Roses Rivalry origin): go here
PL Position: Manchester United 4th, 43 points Leeds United 15th, 23 points
Team News: go here
PL Form: Manchester United WDDWW Leeds United LDLWW
Odds: Manchester United (-189) | Leeds United (+450) | Draw (+333)
Regarding United, we have seen the reports, they allegedly have their own War of the Roses going on in their dressing room. Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick says there is no Civil War to speak of however; claiming he’s improved the locker room atmosphere.
The German told a news conference on Friday: “Obviously, I have heard about what was written. I can only tell you from my personal experience in the last 12 weeks, yes there were players unhappy.
“The squad was too big, players realised they wouldn’t get game time and the atmosphere is better than it used to be a couple of weeks ago for all those reasons I spoke about.
“For us it’s about performing well, showing togetherness on the pitch, winning games and those are the things we can influence, all the other things we can’t.”
Several players wanted out of United during the January transfer window, but only Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial got their wishes to leave. With that all said, let’s look at who is still around, and likely to get a start in this one.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Leeds United (Roses Rivalry)
De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Fernandes, Rashford, Sancho; Ronaldo
