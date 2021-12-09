After yesterday’s score draw with Young Boys, a dead rubber match for United that saw them field a very green side, interim manager Ralf Rangnick had high praise for Mason Greenwood.
“I think today he also showed not only because of that beautiful goal but the way he set up the opportunity for Juan Mata, he’s a massive talent,” Rangnick said of the United/England winger. “Left foot, right foot, good on the ball, also the way that he set up the goal for Fred on Sunday [against Crystal Palace].”
Norwich City vs Manchester United FYIs:
Kick-off time: 5:30PM GMT, 11th December 2021, Carrow Road
Premier League Standings: Norwich City 20th, 10 pts Man United 6th, 24 pts
Form Guide (Premier League): Norwich City LDDWW Man United WWDLL
“Technically, for his age, he is a great player. My job is to develop him, to make an athlete out of him, and if he manages to do that can be a regular player for this club.”
Ahead of the next match, against Norwich City on Saturday, it’s a great chance to look ahead as to who could be the future of the United attack, once Ronaldo’s days are done. Some believe it’ll be Greenwood, not Jadon Sancho or Marcus Rashford.
“Sometimes he looks a bit, not on an athletic level and I think we have to develop him there physically,” Rangnick continued.
“But technically all the things he can do with the ball are outstanding. I am not worried about his technical level. We need to develop him physically and mentally and if we manage to do that he can become a regular player and an invaluable player for our club in the future.”
Odds and Ends
Citing Sofa Score and Google Result Probability, the chances and odds for a Norwich City win are +600 and 14%. The prospects for a draw are 20% +350 while a United win registers -222 and 66%.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Norwich City
David de Gea; Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Scott McTominay, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood; Marcus Rashford
Prediction: Manchester United 3, Norwich City 0
It’s time for United to really run up the score, and work on that goal differential so that they can climb up the table.
