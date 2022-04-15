The #GlazersOut movement has never had more material to work with than they have right now. Manchester United’s players have checked out of the rest of the season. If that gets you down, well, read what United legend Chicharito said about the meaning of life this week. It’s some positive vibes. You also might want to just look ahead to the off-season, on who might be leaving/staying.
We covered that here and here. Back to the Glazers Out movement, police were called, and the club were forced to lock the front gates of the Carrington Training Complex today after a group of about 30 supporters sporting “Glazer Out” banners gathered outside around midday. Another protest is planned for Saturday at Old Trafford for the league match versus Norwich City.
Man United vs Norwich City FYIs
Kickoff: 3pm Sat Apr 16, Old Trafford
Result Probability: United 78% Draw 14% Norwich 8%
PL Position United 7th Norwich 20th
TV: USA Network
The supporters will wait until 17 minutes after kickoff to enter, each minute signifying a year of Glazer ownership.
“We all know football is a game of passion and emotions, we can all understand, I can understand our supporters are disappointed with our standing in the table,” caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick said at a press conference today.
“But I still believe our supporters are one of the best, if not the best, in England and as long as they do that protest in a peaceful way and support the team in the stadium, they have a right to express their opinion. I can understand they are disappointed.”
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Norwich City
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo
