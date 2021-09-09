Over the international break, we looked at how Manchester United could shape their first team formation around Cristiano Ronaldo, and you can read that here.
Because those are the kinds of things that one does during international breaks, where every day is a slow news day. But seriously, Ronaldo, now the all-time international leading scorer for men, is never to be dropped. That’s obvious, and the same also goes for Jadon Sancho.
Manchester United vs Newcastle United FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Sept 11, 3pm BST, Old Trafford, TV: USA Network
Premier League Position: United 3rd, 7pts Newcastle 17th, 1 pt.
Premier League Form Guide: United WDW Newcastle DLL
Take a look at this potential lineup, based on a situation where everyone is at full fitness and totally available:
Can we all agree that this is our strongest team? pic.twitter.com/OqhmUgjwf8
— Boss McSauce (@WcSauce) September 7, 2021
That’s not the situation Saturday of course, as several key players will be out. We agree with that formation above except for one switch- Mason Greenwood for Marcus Rashford. Now you may ask yourself (channeling the Talking Heads there) how do you bench a national hero?
Well, we didn’t want to, but this is a performance-based, what have you done for me lately kind of business.
And as we discussed on our weekly podcast, competition for places is fierce!
He’s not the only one left out, as Jesse Lingard had a wonderful international break, following up on his purple patch during his West Ham United loan stint.
But he’s not even on the depth chart map right now, and that’s just the way it goes right now in the United final third.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United
De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; Matic, Pogba, Fernandes; Greenwood, Ronaldo, Sancho
Prediction: United 4, Newcastle 1
Look for Sancho to open his United account and for Ronaldo to score, at least once, in his big return.
