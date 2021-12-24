Manchester United is five points out of the top four pace, but they do have two matches in hand on currently in fourth-place Arsenal. They are just one point behind West Ham, with a game in hand on the Irons. With that in mind, they’ll take on Newcastle United on Monday night, concluding the Premier League Boxing Day round of fixtures.
Fresh out of trouble from the latest covid crisis, United weren’t as hit by the omicron variant of the virus as some other clubs were. The Red Devils won this reverse fixture 4-1, so it’s safe to say they really fancy their chances in this match. Newcastle look like major relegation fodder.
Manchester United at Newcastle United FYIs
Mon Dec 27, St. James Park, 8pm
Latest United Transfer Talk: go here
Latest PL Transfer Talk: go here
Team News: go here
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
PL Form Guide: Man United WWWDL Newcastle LLLWD
PL Position: Man United WWWDL 6th, 27 points Newcastle 19th, 10 points
Google Result Probability: Man United win 65%, Draw 20% Newcastle United win 15%
Figuring out who makes the starting XI, who is in the match day squad, and who gets left out will be a big challenge for Ralf Rangnick here. Especially so in the attacking third, the German will have a lot of minutes and egos to manage.
Cristiano Ronaldo was the main story line in the reverse fixture, as he was truly his dominant self upon his re-debut. Expect him to be in the first team and make a big splash here again.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle United
David de Gea; Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Scott McTominay, Fred; Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes; Cristiano Ronaldo
Prediction: United 2, Newcastle 0
Visitors should handle this one very easily
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Man u 3-0 Newcastle
Man u 5- Newcastle 0
Man U 4 Newcastle 2
Man utd 4 Newcastle 1