Erik ten Hag went with a very strong team against Omonia Nicosia tonight, in the UEFA Europa League competition, and that is understandable. After all, a knockout round berth could have been clinched. United, despite dominating possession and scoring chances, barely escaped with a win. Yes, they did get the victory, but not they won’t have as much fresh legs when they host Newcastle United on Sunday.

At least Raphael Varane got rest, so he slots back into the first team here against the Magpies. Ditto for some guys who came off the bench for a not so major amount of minutes tonight. (Also, enjoy the tweet below, just for giggles)

Manchester United at Newcastle United FYIs

Sun Oct. 16, Old Trafford, 2pm

Team News for Both Sides: go here

PL Form Guide: Man United WLWWW Newcastle WWDDL

PL Position: Man United WWWDL 5th, 15 points Newcastle 6th, 14 points

Google Result Probability: Man United win 49%, Draw 25% Newcastle United win 26%

That list includes Jadon Sancho, Christian Eriksen and Luke Shaw? Yes, Luke Shaw, although we maintain he remains the first choice left back. Here is the rest of the projected XI.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle United

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Rashford, Sancho; Ronaldo

Prediction: United 2, Newcastle 1

The Manchester derby demolition aside, United have been rolling lately. Look for that to continue.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of "Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America," as well as "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry."

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

