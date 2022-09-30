In the words of the larger-than-life personality that is Homer J. Simpson: “you can come up with statistics to prove anything, Kent. Forty percent of all people know that.” There have been 454 goals scored in the 164 all-time league meetings between Manchester United and Manchester City, and the current goal differential is…wait for it…0! Yep, the next edition of the Manchester Derby commences with both teams having scored 227 goals apiece.

So as much as City have finished far far ahead of United in the table, just about every season from 2014 onward, the head-to-head series remains on the level.

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Oct 2, Etihad Stadium, 2pm

Starting XI Predictions: City United

Team News: City United

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

Google Result Probability: City 73% United 11% Draw 16%

Odds: Man City (-291) vs Man United (+650) | Draw (+450)

What starting lineup will United gaffer Erik ten Hag utilize in an attempt to push the red side of Manchester back above the equilibrium point? At this point, I really think his best XI is pretty straight-forward in the back and in the middle of the park. You have some answers in attack, but also a couple questions in the final third.

What about Cristiano Ronaldo?

Could he be on his way out in January, and hence he continues to see bench minutes? We don’t think so. He’s line in to start here.

We think Jadon Sancho is undroppable. And we KNOW that Christian Eriksen is UNDROPPABLE. He’s the club’s player of the month for September.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Sancho; Ronaldo

Prediction:

Manchester United 2, Manchester City 1

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

