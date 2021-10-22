Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC 

October 22, 2021 By Leave a Comment
A lot has been written and said about Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored six goals in eight games in his return to Manchester United, being just a passenger lately. Critics have hit out at how much less running he’s doing, in comparison to the rest of his teammates, game to game.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, himself taking a lot of heat right now, came to his defense.

Manchester United vs Liverpool FYIs

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool   United

Team News: Liverpool  United

Odds: Liverpool win +120 United win +200 Draw +255

“Cristiano is great in front of goal. If anyone wants to criticise him for effort and work-rate just watch this game. Watch how he runs around,” said the

“I was really, really pleased with how he led the line, we asked him to run the channels, drop in, press more, because we are at home.

“He was also even back in his own six-yard box and making blocks at the end, defending, you could see him sprinting.

“He did everything a centre-forward should do, leading the line and defending and of course, the goal is just what he does better than most,” he added.

Ronaldo is basically undroppable, for any game that matters. Let’s look at who else will be in the lineup with him.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

De Gea; Shaw, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Pogba; Fernandes, Greenwood, Sancho; Ronaldo

