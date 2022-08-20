What a strange set of circumstances surround this northwest England derby. Manchester United in 20th place and still yet to score a goal by their own volition this season, host winless Liverpool who sit 12th in the table. Both teams are much better than where they reside in the standings after two games, but at least the visitors have somewhat of an excuse- they are excessively banged up right now. United are just not good. They’re not relegation zone bad, by any means, but they aren’t top four contenders either.

Things will/would change if the Glazer family do sell, and for the first time in their reign of terror, it seems like a potential possibility. Got $6 billion burning a hole in your pocket? No, me neither.

Manchester United vs Liverpool FYIs

Kickoff: Mon Aug 22, 8pm, Old Trafford

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

Team News: Man United Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Liverpool

Details on Planned Supporter Protest: go here

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 60% Draw 21% Man United win 19%

Watch: This is not on TV in the United States, only on a fee required streaming service, and it’s the additional cost, premium version of that service too.

Let’s look at who might start for United as Erik ten Hag brings his hard-nosed discipline to the table either.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Martinez, Fred; Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford; Ronaldo

Would Ten Hag actually drop De Gea- after those brutal howlers last week? We’re saying no. United will play a lot better here than they have in the first two weeks, but still nowhere near good enough to get the result, especially against a team of this quality.

Prediction: Liverpool 2, United 1

