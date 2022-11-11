Manchester United at Fulham FC feels like the last paper you need to finish up and hand in during final exams week. Or maybe it’s the last examination you take before ending the semester and going on winter holiday break.

It’s the last game before the football feast of festival that is the World Cup, so let’s do this last preview article before the de facto second offseason/preseason. The hay is in the barn now!

Manchester United vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: 4:30pm GMT, Sun. Nov 13, Craven Cottage

Team News for Both Sides: go here

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

Google Result Probability: Manchester United win -51%, Draw 24%, Fulham FC win 25%

Premier League Position: Manchester United 5th, 23 pts Fulham FC 9th, 19 pts

Premier League Form Guide: Manchester United LWDWD Fulham FC LDWWD

Let’s take a look at what kind of team we think United manager Erik ten Hag will go with for this one. It’ll be a strong squad for sure, but who exactly makes the line-up? Our best guess.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Fulham FC

De Gea; Malacia, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Fernandes, Martial, Sancho; Rashford.

Fulham FC 0, Man United 0

Ok, enough of all this extreme fixture congestion. Let’s just get to the World Cup already!

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow the website on Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories