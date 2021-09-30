Manchester United reserve left back Alex Telles had a reputation for scoring goals, but until yesterday, we hadn’t really seen too much of that. Filling in for the injured first choice LB Luke Shaw, Telles made the most of his rare starting assignment, finding the equalizer in last night’s 2-1 Champions League win over Villarreal.
It was a phenomenal goal, and a tide-turner in what was a must win for United. As we predicted, Cristiano Ronaldo provided the heroics to seal the deal. His Fergie Time scoring strike gave United the three points that they badly needed in the UCL competition.
Manchester United vs Everton FC FYIs
Kickoff: Sat, Oct 2, 12:30pm, Old Trafford
Team news for both sides: go here
Weekly Premier League Podcast: go here
Form Guide: United LWWWD Everton WLWWD
Table Position: United 4th, 13pts Everton 5th, 13pts
With Shaw still questionable for Saturday, we’re predicting Telles stays in the first team; Ronaldo too. After all, you can’t drop Ronaldo for any game that’s meaningful.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Alex Telles; Pogba, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo
Prediction: United 3, Everton 1
Under Solskjaer, United have done enough to let him keep his job, but disappointed enough to keep a large section of the fan base angry. It’s a results roller coaster, up and down, up and down, and that will continue here.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
He co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind