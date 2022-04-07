Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC

United haven’t been on form, as of late, and they were lucky to escape last weekend with a score draw at home against Leicester City 1-1. While United have playing pedestrian and uninspiring lately, their opponents this weekend, Everton FC, have actually been much worse.
They’ll visit the Toffees, who have lost four of their last five in the league. United face very long odds now of making the top four, as they’re now three points back of fourth-place Tottenham and fifth-place Arsenal, although they do have a game in hand on Arsenal.
Manchester United at Everton FC FYIs
Kick off: 6:30am GMT Saturday
PL Position: United 30mp, 51pts, 7th Everton FC 29mp, 25pts, 17th
PL Form: United DWLDW Everton FC LLWLL
Result Probability: United 54% Draw 25% Everton FC 21%
TV Channel: NBC
West Ham are level on points with United, but they have a game in hand on them
In other words, it’s a big uphill battle, and time is running out.
Man United Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC
De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo
Fearless Prediction
United have fared so well in this series of late that I have to pick them. Not to mention the overall level of quality and recent trends are in their favor. United 2, Everton FC 0
