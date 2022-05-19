Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Now we get to finally put this Manchester United season out of its misery, and that can’t come soon enough. Championship Sunday sees United travel to Crystal Palace, and there is actually something on the line here- sort of. Yes, a West Ham win and a United loss would see the Hammers supplant the Red Devils for the final UEFA Europa League slot. And while being relegated to UEL football is bad enough, it could still get worse for United, as Europa Conference League is still considered laughable by many.

In order to avoid that fate, we’re thinking Rangnick goes with a strong team here.

Manchester United at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Championship Sunday 2022, May 22, 3pm

Premier League Form Guide:  Man United LWDLL  Crystal Palace DWWDL

Premier League Position:    Man United  6th, 58 pts  Crystal Palace 13th, 45 pts

Google Result Probability:  Man United  42% Crystal Palace  27%  Draw 31%

luke shaw

Maybe Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho aren’t fully match fit, but they did return to training this week, so we’ll select them here.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred; Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford; Ronaldo

Fearless Prediction: Score Draw

Hey, it’s a result, right? Anyway, get ready for Thursday night football on the continent next season.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of "Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America," as well as "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry."

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

