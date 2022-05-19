Now we get to finally put this Manchester United season out of its misery, and that can’t come soon enough. Championship Sunday sees United travel to Crystal Palace, and there is actually something on the line here- sort of. Yes, a West Ham win and a United loss would see the Hammers supplant the Red Devils for the final UEFA Europa League slot. And while being relegated to UEL football is bad enough, it could still get worse for United, as Europa Conference League is still considered laughable by many.
In order to avoid that fate, we’re thinking Rangnick goes with a strong team here.
Manchester United at Crystal Palace FYIs
Kickoff: Championship Sunday 2022, May 22, 3pm
United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Premier League Form Guide: Man United LWDLL Crystal Palace DWWDL
Premier League Position: Man United 6th, 58 pts Crystal Palace 13th, 45 pts
Google Result Probability: Man United 42% Crystal Palace 27% Draw 31%
Maybe Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho aren’t fully match fit, but they did return to training this week, so we’ll select them here.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace
De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred; Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford; Ronaldo
Fearless Prediction: Score Draw
Hey, it’s a result, right? Anyway, get ready for Thursday night football on the continent next season.
