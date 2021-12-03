Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United, sitting 7th in the Premier League, with 21 points, host Crystal Palace on Sunday as festive period fixture congestion rolls on. The Eagles, who come in to his one sitting 11th in the table, with 16 points, will serve as the very first opponent of the Ralf Rangnick era.
Or shall we say, Rangnick interim era. Prospects of his winning the debut clash are very good.
Crystal Palace at Manchester United FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2PM GMT, 5th December 2021, Old Trafford
United Team News: go here
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Crystal Palace (LLDWW) Man United (WDWLL)
Form Guide (Premier League): Crystal Palace (LLDWW) Man United (WDLLW)
According to Google Result Probability, United have a 60% chance of winning, with 23% for a draw, and 17% chance that Palace take all three points. According to Points Bet, Manchester United are heavy favorites for the win at -182, while Palace are big time underdogs at +500 to win. The draw is priced out at +300.
Let’s take a look at who Rangnick might select in his first team, as he aims to get the W here.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal FC
David de Gea; Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot; Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Cristiano Ronaldo
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind