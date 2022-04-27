As Manchester United prepare to host Chelsea FC on Thursday night, one can only think of how big this game really should be, but isn’t. The Blues are look locked into third place in the Premier League table, and they’re eliminated from Europe.
United are long eliminated from any trophy contention and they only thing they have left to play for this season is… avoiding UEFA Conference League and making sure they maintain a Europa League slot? Is that an actual motivating factor that anyone cares about?
Manchester United vs Chelsea FYIs
Kick: Thur Apr 28, 7:45, Old Trafford
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester United
Team News: Chelsea Manchester United
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 43% Draw 27% Manchester United 30%
PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea 3rd, 65pts, WLWLW Manchester United 6th, 54pts, LLWLD
If Cristiano Ronaldo comes back, and really he should, there is absolutely no way he should feature, ever, in either of those competitions. We know he’ll start Thursday night though, so let’s look at who should join him in the first team in midweek.
Get used to United playing on Thursday nights, Red Devils supporters. That’s what’s coming next season.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC
De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan Bissaka; Matic, McTominay; Fernandes, Elanga, Sancho; Ronaldo
