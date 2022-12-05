The second offseason/preseason of the 2022-23 campaign is in its midst, and up next is a club friendly against Cadiz. Many of Manchester United’s key players: Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane, Antony, Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Christian Eriksen, Luke Shaw and more are all away on World Cup duty.

Thus manager Erik ten Hag will go deep down the depth chart, and well into the youth system when he fields his side for this one. Still, despite all that, there will be some veteran names in this starting lineup that you will recognize.

Despite starting every single match for Spain at the 2018 World Cup, David de Dea inexplicably didn’t even make the national squad, so we’ll likely see him get some game time here. Donny van De Beek and Anthony Elanga are guys that you know, but they’re hurting for meaningful minutes in the league and in Europe. So, most likely they’ll get a starting nod here.

Anthony Martial needs playing time as he’s been very injury-riddled this season. So we should see him. The hero against Fulham, Alejandro Garnacho, might get a first team assignment here. Ditto for dudes down the depth chart Scott McTominay, Victor Lindelof, Brandon Wlliams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Cadiz (Club Friendly)

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Mengi, Williams; McTominay, Iqbal, Van de Beek; Elanga, Martial, Garnacho.

