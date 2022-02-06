As Manchester United are now almost certain to finish the season without a trophy, their silverware drought will now extend to a half-decade. That hasn’t happened at the club since the 1980s, and it really just goes to show you that what Jose Mourinho achieved at the club was truly astounding.
Then again, don’t give him too much credit, because we all saw how badly he flopped in his next job, Tottenham Hotspur. And in his current gig, well, AS Roma are below the European qualification slots in the Serie A table.
Manchester United at Burnley FC FYIs
Kick: Tue Feb 8, Turf Moor, 8pm
PL Form Guide: United WWDLW Burnley DDLLD
PL Position: United 4th, 38 points Burnley 20th, 13 points
Google Result Probability: United win 60% Burnley win 23% Draw 17%
So don’t pine for him too much. As for the current boss, caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick, his quest is to keep the side in the top four. They are in UCL qualification position right now, and his main task is to make sure they stay there.
Let’s look at the most likely starting lineup the German will go with as he tries to take three points from the club that is in dead last place.
Having gone pretty strong on Friday night with his lineup, expect Rangnick to do some squad rotation here.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC
De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho; Cavani
Prediction
It’s the league’s absolute bottom side, if they Red Devils can’t take all three points here than Lord help them. They’re a mess right now, but they’re not that messy. United 3-0
