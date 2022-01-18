By

Manchester United remain a mess, but there is still a lot of potential there. That’s provided the team can find some real semblance of team chemistry. The Premier League title race is over now, and they have been out of the mix for some time, but you still have plenty to play for.

However, nothing salvageable will come of this season unless interim manager Ralf Rangnick can figure out his lineup. He needs to find the winning hand that works for him and his side.

Manchester United at Brentford FC

Kickoff: Wed, Jan 19, Brentford Community Stadium

United Team News: go here

Premier League podcast: go here

Premier League Form: United DLWDW Brentford LLWLL

Premier League Position: United 7th, 32 pts Brentford 14th, 23 pts

Google Result Probability: United 53% Brentford 25% Draw 22%

Who will the German go with? Well, there is no real wrong answer here, and here is our best guess as to what he might do tomorrow night. Does the sputtering and struggling Marcus Rashford get a start?

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Brentford FC

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Sancho, Lingard; Greenwood

Prediction: United 2, Brentford FC 1

United must stop settling for draws. The top four is still there for the taking this season, but they must step up and take it.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.