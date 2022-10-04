It’s already time to look ahead, for Manchester United and their fans, as continental competition will get here before you know it. That’s a welcome development, as no one wants to talk or think any more about the Manchester Derby.

United travel to Cyprus, to take on something called FC Omonia, a club established in 1948. Look for manager Erik ten Hag to start a somewhat strong side, and he needs to get a response here.

Man United at Omonia

Kick-Off: Thurs. Oct 6, 2022, at 5:45pm, Tsirion Athlítiko Kentro

Competition: UEL Group E, Matchday 3 of 6

UEL Group Standings, Form: United 2nd, 3pts WL Omonia 4th, 0 pts, LL

He also needs a win, as United’s current standing in this competition is not where it needs to be. We’re actually picking Cristiano Ronaldo here, as he didn’t see action in the Manchester Derby demolition. We think Anthony Martial joins him in attack, as the Frenchman needs minutes right now, having come off a long injury layoff to bag a brace on Sunday.

Casemiro starts for sure, because they rarely play him, how some bizarre inexplicable reason, after having spent all that money in the transfer market to get him. Antony, another big money expenditure in the summer window, gets the call as well.

Two for sure names you can slot in are Victor Lindelof (given the injuries in the spine of the defense) and Luke Shaw, given the need for some rotation at that position. We also think Christian Eriksen gets a rest and Fred comes into his place.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Omonia

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Ronaldo, Elanga; Martial

