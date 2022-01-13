Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa

Both left back Luke Shaw and interim manager Ralf Rangnick have made it clear, publicly that we have some major team chemistry issues at Manchester United. It is a divided dressing room, no doubt, and it’s resulted in a consistent pattern of uninspiring efforts and unexpectedly poor results.
Now the face of the franchise, Cristiano Ronaldo, has called on side to rise up and reach their full potential. As United get set to battle Aston Villa, for the second time in six days, Ronaldo sounds like potential new team captain material to us.
Manchester United at Aston Villa FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Jan 15, 5:30, Villa Park
Premier League Position: Man United 7th, 31 pts, Aston Villa 14th, 22 pts
Premier League Form Guide: Man United LWDWW Villa LLWLW
“I don’t accept that our mentality be less than being in the top three in the Premier League,” Ronaldo said.
“I think to build up good things, sometimes you have to destroy a few things. So why not – new year, new life and I hope that Manchester (United) can be the level that the fans want.
“They deserve that. We are capable of changing things now. I know the way but I’m not going to mention it here because I don’t think it’s ethical on my part to say that. What I can say is we can do better – all of us.”
He’s right- this team, overflowing with high-priced talent, should be doing a whole lot better than this. The top four is still there for the taking, but it’s absolutely inexcusable that United (and especially this roster of expensive, high quality players) are even in question with regards to the top four.
“Manchester (United) belongs to important things, so we have to change that. I don’t want to be here to be in sixth place, or seventh place, or fifth place,” Ronaldo continued.
“I’m here to try to win, to compete. I think we compete but we are not yet in our best level. But we have a long way to improve and I believe if we change our mind, we can achieve big things.”
Let’s look at a potential first team that might give it the ol’ college try, and attempt to be all that they can be. Rangnick gave updates earlier this week about the team news, and he backed wayward striker Marcus Rashford to finally regain his footing.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot; Fred, Matic; Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford; Ronaldo
Prediction: Villa 1, United 1
Score draw to continue the mid-table malaise for both sides.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
