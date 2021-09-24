Manchester United entered last weekend top of the table in the Premier League. Although they won 2-1 over West Ham, they still fell to third, on goal differential, behind Chelsea and Liverpool.
Next they’ll host mid-table Aston Villa, seeking another three points as they make a push for winning their first title since 2012/2013. Let’s take a look at who should be in the first team when the Red Devils take on the Villans.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Sept 25, 12:30, Old Trafford
Team news for both sides: go here
Weekly Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Odds: United win -264, Draw +380, Aston Villa +650
Jadon Sancho needs to open his account; asap. After two hears of hype and hoopla, not to mention a transfer fee of 73 million GBP, it’s time for him to start getting among the goals. With in form players like Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood all around him, the opportunities should certainly present themselves here.
Here’s who else should be in the first team to complement United’s always loaded attack.
Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa FC
De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; Matic, Pogba, Fernandes; Greenwood, Ronaldo, Sancho
Prediction: United 2, Aston Villa 1
A rested Ronaldo in midweek is definitely good for a goal here, or two, and that should be enough to squeak out a win here at the Theatre of Dreams.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
I Think Mctominay Is Good To Hold That Midfield To Control The Tempo Of The Game, His Pace Is More When The Opposition Get Counter Attack, I Thnk Ole Must Deploy Scotland International In The Defensive Role
PUT CAVANI AND MCTOMINAY