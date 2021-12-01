It’s festive period fixture congestion time my friends! You know the song: “it’s the most, wonderful time, of the year!” With that in mind, the headliner fixture of the Premier League midweek slate is Manchester United hosting Arsenal FC.
Ralf Rangnick won’t be officially cleared to coach, due to international employment paperwork requirements, but he’ll certainly have influence on what Michael Carrick and United do here in shaping the team and approaching the game.
Arsenal FC at Manchester United FYIs
Thu Dec 2, 8:15 GMT, Old Trafford
Team News: Arsenal FC United
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC United
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Google Result Probability: Arsenal 26% Draw 26% United 48%
PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 5th, 23pts WLWWW United 8th, 18pts DLLWL
Since beating West Ham way back on Sept 19, United only have one league win, and that was against Tottenham Hotspur. If they can get a W here, it would be just their second in nine tries.
Carrick will have some limitations in selection, but let’s prognosticate what the caretaker boss could do with his first team here, as the denizens of Old Trafford go for three points here.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal FC
David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot; Scott McTominay, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood; Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United 1, Arsenal FC 1
Rangnick will still have his imprint on this match, and that factor makes this one a little difficult to predict. We’re going score draw with our prognostication.
