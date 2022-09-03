It’s unfortunate that Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United did not part ways by summer transfer window deadline day. While manager Erik ten Hag is still finding his way, with his lineups and tactics, it’s clear that his system runs better and more efficiently without Ronaldo.
While yes, CR7 was the team’s leading scorer by a fine margin last season, he is the past of the United attack now. No longer the present.
We see Ronaldo back on the bench again for this one. Here’s who we have in the rest of the 11.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal FC
De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen; Rashford, Bruno, Sancho
Prediction: United 1, Arsenal 1
Score draw means the unblemished season is over now for Arsenal.
Mikey says
The ref is from Salford and the VAR ref is from Greater Manchester. We all know there is only about one premiership ref from south of the Midlands and that bias has existed for years but appointing a ref to oversee his home town club takes bias to a new level. Why is nobody talking about this?