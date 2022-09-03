The Sports Bank

News. Sports. Arts & Entertainment. Politics

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal FC

By 1 Comment

Share

Erik Ten Hag

It’s unfortunate that Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United did not part ways by summer transfer window deadline day. While manager Erik ten Hag is still finding his way, with his lineups and tactics, it’s clear that his system runs better and more efficiently without Ronaldo.

While yes, CR7 was the team’s leading scorer by a fine margin last season, he is the past of the United attack now. No longer the present.

Stream every UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League match live on Paramount+.

2022 Summer Transfer Window Report Cards

Man United  Man City    Chelsea   Arsenal   West Ham   Liverpool

Arsenal FC at Manchester United FYIs

Kick: Sun Sept.  4, 4:30 GMT, Old Trafford

Team News:  Arsenal FC   Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions:  Arsenal FC   Manchester United

After Extra Time Pod:  Spotify   Apple

Google Result Probability:  Arsenal 26%    Draw 27%    Man United 37%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 15pts  WLLLW   United 5th, 9pts WWWLL


We see Ronaldo back on the bench again for this one. Here’s who we have in the rest of the 11.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal FC

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen; Rashford, Bruno, Sancho

Prediction: United 1, Arsenal 1

Score draw means the unblemished season is over now for Arsenal.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd NetworkFollow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Mikey says

    The ref is from Salford and the VAR ref is from Greater Manchester. We all know there is only about one premiership ref from south of the Midlands and that bias has existed for years but appointing a ref to oversee his home town club takes bias to a new level. Why is nobody talking about this?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.