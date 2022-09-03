It’s unfortunate that Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United did not part ways by summer transfer window deadline day. While manager Erik ten Hag is still finding his way, with his lineups and tactics, it’s clear that his system runs better and more efficiently without Ronaldo.

While yes, CR7 was the team’s leading scorer by a fine margin last season, he is the past of the United attack now. No longer the present.

Arsenal FC at Manchester United FYIs

Kick: Sun Sept. 4, 4:30 GMT, Old Trafford

Team News: Arsenal FC Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC Manchester United

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 26% Draw 27% Man United 37%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 15pts WLLLW United 5th, 9pts WWWLL



We see Ronaldo back on the bench again for this one. Here’s who we have in the rest of the 11.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal FC

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen; Rashford, Bruno, Sancho

Prediction: United 1, Arsenal 1

Score draw means the unblemished season is over now for Arsenal.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

