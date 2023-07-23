Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Wrexham AFC

Wrexham AFC continues their star turn on the main stage with the big boys, as they take on Manchester United in San Diego on Tuesday night. Having Hollywood movie star owners (Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney) got them a reality series on Hulu, and backing by ESPN.

I have to admit I haven’t seen it yet, but I have heard good things. That tv show, in turn, got them some preseason friendlies scheduled against big clubs in America.

Manchester United vs Wrexham AFC (Club Friendly) FYIs

Kickoff: 7:30pm PST, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA.

Watch: ESPN (TV), MUTV & the official club app (stream)

Man United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

The first one, on Wednesday night, didn’t go too well as they were slaughtered by Chelsea 5-0 at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. But then again, when you’re matching a side from the fourth tier (and who, a couple months ago, were still in the fifth) up against one of the world’s richest clubs, well, what do you expect?

As for United, they won their last result, 2-0 over Arsenal in the highest attended match that the state of New Jersey has ever seen. Yet this match still featured a penalty shootout after the final whistle. Yes, what an oddity indeed.

That’s because both managers had agreed before kick-off that this exhibition match was the perfect time to practice penalty kicks in front of a big crowd.

A big crowd that got a little extra football for their money as United took the shoot-out 5-3.

Given how a.) the Wrexham clash is sandwiched in between the two much bigger friendlies against Arsenal and Real Madrid (which actually kicks off three states over less than 24 hours after the start time of this one)

and

b.) Wrexham is indeed a fourth tier side, United will go with an academy squad here. Expect a team of all youngsters and reserves.

If you’re hoping to see some stars in this one, well, sorry!

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Wrexham AFC

Heaton; Jurado, Fish, Bennett, Fernandez; Mainoo, Mejbri; Shoretire, Forson, Emeran; Pellistri.

Prediction: United 4, Wrexham 0

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories