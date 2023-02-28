Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has done a good job this season of trying to field a pretty strong team for every match, including those where he engages in squad rotation.

Even his cup competition first XIs have been pretty formidable, so when he leads his side onto the pitch at the Theatre of Dreams tomorrow night, against West Ham in the FA Cup, it won’t be too watered down.

Fun Fact: In the FA Cup’s current format (since 1925-26), no club has advanced from the fifth round more often than Man United (41)

Stat Pack: West Ham have only earned one victory (D4L15) in their last 20 trips to Old Trafford across all competitions.

I do expect the No. 2 or No. 3 goalkeeper to be in between the sticks, plus perhaps up to three changes in the back line from the squad that vanquished Newcastle in the League Cup final.

Meanwhile, at the same time, expect Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford to remain the players that just cannot be dropped here. Here’s how the rest of it shapes out.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

Butland; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

