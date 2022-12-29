Manchester United may need to look at potentially dropping Antony from the starting lineup soon. He’s now gone 11 games for club and country without scoring, meaning Erik ten Hag have a major problem with the £86 million man he fought to go out and get.

Ten Hag has defended him, against the critics of the player’s razzle dazzle showboating on the pitch. Of course, these antics only work if you are scoring, assisting and producing to go along with it.

Manchester United vs Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Dec 31, 12:30pm GMT, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

United Team News: go here

Google Probability: Man United Win 51% Draw 26% Wolves Win 23%

PL Standings: Man United 5th 29pts Wolves 18th, 13pts

PL Form: Man United WWLWD Wolves WLLDL

Otherwise you just look like someone with all flash and no substance. For now Antony is safe in the first team, despite his not providing a Return on Investment for the club.

That’s because United lost out on signing Cody Gakpo to Liverpool, Jadon Sancho remains away from the team and MUFC have another hole in the position group with Cristiano Ronaldo having departed.

So his first team gig is safe for now, against Wolves, but who knows for how long. Elsewhere, United now have their first-choice central defender pairing back in the fold, so Luke Shaw can move back over to his natural position for the next match.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Martial, Rashford

Prediction: United 2, Wolves 0

The Red Devils did exactly what they were supposed to do, a couple days ago- beat up badlly a relegation fodder side. Look for more of the same here.

