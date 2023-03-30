Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was recently photographed out having dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson, and boy to be a fly on the wall for that conversation!

It is quite possible Fergie told Ten Hag how he feels about international breaks, and the Dutchman listened. The way Ten Hag managed this past international period was brilliant! He was able to make sure more and more of his players avoided action, and thus a risk to injury.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Apr 2, 4:30 pm, St. James Park

PL Form: United DLWWD Newcastle WWLLD

PL Standing: United 3rd, 50 pts Newcastle 5th 47 pts

Google Result Probability: United 33% Draw 28% Newcastle 39%

With that in mind, he can shape a very start with more options available now on Sunday, in what will be a critical clash. Manchester United visit Newcastle United in a matchup of the two sides vying to finish third in the table.

Here is what we think is the best team the Dutchman can go with on the weekend.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

