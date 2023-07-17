Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Lyon (Club Friendly)

(Update: United finally seal the deal to acquire Andre Onana!)

When Manchester United takes to the pitch on Wednesday night, against French side Lyon in Edinburgh for a club friendly, you know what to expect with the first XI.

It will be a similar squad to the one that beat Leeds United in Oslo, Norway. Some usual 2022-23 first-teamers, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane (C), Lisandro Martinez and Jadon Sancho were all in the mix.

Manchester United v Lyon FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. July 19, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland

MUFC Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Coverage: ESPN2/ESPNDP 2pm BST

You can expect manager Erik Ten Hag to hand Scott McTominay, playing in his native land, a start as well. The first 11 will have a ton of youth too.

The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri and Amad Diallo were all in the starting lineup.

You can expect Will Fish Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Noam Emeran and Shola Shoretire to feature as well, probably.

So with that in mind, here is the projected first team that we came up with. There are certainly no right or wrong answers here. Post your own guess in the comments section below.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction

Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mainoo, McTominay; Shoretire, Amad, Emeran; Sancho.

Prediction: Man United 2, Lyon 0

Hard to prognosticate, but I think United has got this. For whatever that is worth.

