Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United

It would really be a shame if Leeds United got sent back down to the Championship, at the end of this season, for many reasons, one of which is the Roses Rivalry. It’s one of the more unique and special rivalries in, not just English football, but all of sport.

Manchester United lead it all-time, with 49 wins to Leeds’ 26, with the two sides having stalemated 36 times. The big disparity, obviously, as you might guess, is in trophies won, with United up 66-9 in that department.

Manchester United at Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Wednesday, February 8, 8pm, Old Trafford

PL Position: Manchester United 3rd, 42 points Leeds United 17th, 18 points

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News for Both Sides: go here

History Behind the Roses Rivalry: go here

PL Form: Manchester United WLDWW Leeds United LDLDD

Odds: Manchester United 64%, Leeds United 16%, Draw 20%

For the next edition of rivalry renewed, coming up this midweek, United have a serious shortage of defensive, central midfielders to choose from?

How does Erik ten Hag resolve this issue?

Well, we’re suggesting Luke Shaw moves up the pitch, because after all, he’s shown the ability to slot in at central defender, if needs be.

Otherwise, maybe he could move an attacking midfielder back? Marcel Sabitzer maybe?

We have the January transfer window deadline day signing starting instead in the final third.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Shaw, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sabitzer, Rashford

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories