Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea

Manchester United are oh so close to achieving their goal for this Premier League season. And their next opponent, Chelsea, is exactly who you would want to be playing in this situation.

As Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp himself would tell you, the race for top four/Champions League qualification is all but over.

Manchester United vs Chelsea FC FYIs

Kick: Thurs. May 25, 8pm, Old Trafford

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Team News: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 19% Draw 22% Manchester United 59%

PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea FC 12th, 43 pts, LDWLL Manchester United 4th, 69 pts, WWLLW

United have their last two matches at home, with the next opponent being Chelsea, a side that has looked disinterested for quite some time. Understandable, as they have long had nothing to play for.

A draw or better gets United a berth in Champions League for next season, complementing the EFL Cup that they won in late February.

They wouldn’t exactly write books or make documentaries about seasons like that, but hey, after last season’s debacle, and how the first couple weeks of the season went, this is glorious.

It will be interesting to see if Anthony Martial stars in this match, given his antics on Saturday.

Man United Starting XI Prediction

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Martial.

