Manchester United certainly got the best draw of any club left in the EFL Cup field. They’ll take on Charlton Athletic in the Quarterfinals at home on Tuesday night, and that’s a side from League One, the third tier in the English Football pyramid.

Everyone else remaining in the field, other than the Addicks, hail from the top flight, the Premier League. It looks like United will be easily moving on to the semifinals.

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic (EFL Cup Quarterfinal) FYIs

Kickoff: Tue Jan 10, 8pm, Old Trafford

Odds: United -750 Draw +850 Charlton Athletic +2000

Of course, anything can happen in this game, so nothing should be taken for granted. United manager Erik ten Hag is all about tough love, so he’ll do his best to ward off complacency.

Let’s look at the starting lineup we think he’ll draw up for this one.

Anthony Martial has suffered through an injury-riddled season, and as such seems to be “on a pitch count” of sorts. We think he gets a minute managed first team assignment here.

“His physical load is not, at this moment, so high that he can play every third day a game of 90 minutes,” United boss Erik Ten Hag said during his pre-Charlton press conference.

“So I have to manage that together with him.”

Lisandro Martinez, having recently won a World Cup with Argentina, will see his minutes managed as well. Look for him, Martial too, to get a start and then subbed off at halftime.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Charlton Athletic (EFL Cup Quarterfinal)

Butland; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Williams; McTominay, Fred; Antony, Martial, Garnacho.

Prediction: United 3, Charlton Athletic 0

Should not be too tough a task here.

