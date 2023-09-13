In filling out your Manchester United starting lineup prediction for the match against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend, you already know one regular first team player (Antony) who won’t be playing a part.

It is quite possible that he never plays for the club again, and we covered why here, here and here. Jadon Sancho almost certainly won’t be in the starting lineup against Brighton & Hove Albion, and we covered why here, here and here.

Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 16, 3pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Manchester United 11th, 6 pts, LWLW Brighton 6th, 9 pts, WLWW

Google Result Probability: Manchester United 44% Draw 25% Brighton 21%

Indeed the United final third is very much in flux now going forward, and one should expect Alejandro Garnacho to be more a part of the plan. Ditto for Facundo Pellistri, although with him that is not going to happen overnight.

Hopefully, Rasmus Hojlund lives up to the hype (and price tag). Antony may soon join the likes of Mason Greenwood and Cristiano Ronaldo as forwards whose issues off-the-pitch problems made them utterly unfit for selection on-the-pitch.

And those harsh realities eventually sealed their exits from the club. However, Sancho still has a chance to earn and win a place in the team, eventually.

As Michael McDonald sang in the Kenny Loggins tune This is It: “And you think that maybe it’s over / Only if you want it to be…who makes a choice in how it goes.”

As for Antony, well, it’s very tough to say what will happen to him as his situation is very serious, as it deals with issues far beyond the scope of this article.

Anyway, here is the rest of the team selection prediction for Saturday:

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton (4-3-3)

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat. Alejandro Garnacho; Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories