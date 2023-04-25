120 minutes, plus a penalty shootout! Yikes! Can you say “squad rotation” for the next match? Manchester United bested Brighton & Hove Albion 7-6 in a penalty shootout, after the two sides played to a goalless stalemate in regular time, added time and added extra time on Sunday in the FA Cup semifinals.

That was the last thing a side that will play 60+ matches this season needed. Now comes a league fixture at Tottenham Hotspur, and it’s going to be a match that will require shuffling the side somewhat, in order to get some fresh legs in there.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Thurs. April 27, 8:15, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 34% Manchester United 39% Draw 27%

PL Form: Tottenham Hotspur LLWDD Manchester United WWWLD

PL Position: Tottenham Hotspur 5th, 53 pts, 32 mp Manchester United 4th, 56 pts, 30 mp

Really hate to project Harry Maguire in the starting lineup, because of well, you know why, you’ve seen him play this season.

However, slab head was suspended Sunday, so he has to come back into the first team. Manager Erik ten Hag could leave Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot on the bench to begin, as all three were not subbed on the weekend.

We also brought some of the bench guys from the FA Cup clash into the first team here.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Eriksen, Fred, Sabitzer; Sancho, Martial, Rashford

