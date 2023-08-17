Not good times at Manchester United right now. The season opening win was really more a fortunate gift than it was a truly legitimate victory. The sale/takeover process continues to drag on, now into its ninth month, leaving ownership backlash as strong as ever.

You also have the team’s highest priced summer signing injured, meaning his debut isn’t going to happen for awhile.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sat. Aug 19, 5:30, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 34% Manchester United 40% Draw 26%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham D, 1pt, 9th United W, 3pts, 7th

Meanwhile the player they needed to get rid of the most, this summer transfer window, found an escape route, but nixed it.

Finally, an easy way to turn public opinion against you, no matter what the subject, or issue, is to do an official announcement saying that you’re later going to do an official announcement.

#GreenwoodOut

While Saturday’s opponent, Tottenham Hotspur, aren’t in a great place themselves, you have to think Spurs are catching them at the right time.

Against all this back drop, we pick the first team for the next fixture.

If Lisandro Martinez isn’t seriously injured, and his problem is just a knock, he’ll start. If he is hurt, then Victor Lindelof slots in instead.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Mason Mount; Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Marcus Rashford; Jadon Sancho.

