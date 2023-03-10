Whenever Manchester United and Southampton get together, one can’t help but think of the very clever old school Nintendo style game that the south coast club made in early 2021 to promote the launch of their new kit.

It trolled Liverpool and Manchester United brilliantly, and then things got really hilarious when the very next meeting between the two sides saw United romp 9-0.

Manchester United vs Southampton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun, March 12, 3pm,Old Trafford

Team news for both sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Table Position: United 3rd, 49 pts Southampton 19th, 21 pts

Form Guide: United LWWDW Southampton WLWLL

Google Result Probability: United 71% Southampton 11% Draw 18%

Saints took their thumping and rolled with it, becoming the first team to actually donate their wages earned from that game to charity. So a good time was had by all.

Looking forward to Sunday’s clash, United are coming off a humiliation of their own (7-0 to Liverpool) in their last league fixture.

They’ll be out to prove a point, and manager Erik Ten Hag will field a strong side. Our prediction for that is below.

As for Saints, they are in full panic mode right now, as they’re behind every other team but one, this late in the season. The drop looms.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Prediction: United 4, Southampton 0

Another blow out is coming.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

