Whenever Manchester United has met Sevilla, it has led to results that the Red Devils would not like to repeat. Flashback to the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. The two sides battled to a 0-0 draw in the first leg, and Sevilla won the second leg, 2-1, the following month.

Jose Mourinho, known as a defense-first manager by nature, was heavily criticized by much of the United base for playing too pragmatic.

Manchester United vs Sevilla UEL Quarterfinal FYIs

Kickoff: Thursday April 13, 8pm, Old Trafford

Fun Fact 1: United are just the second team to ever face four different opponents from the same country in the same European season: Real Betis, Real Sociedad, FC Barcelona and Sevilla here.

Fun Fact II: Leeds United was the first, as they faced four different Spanish clubs during the 2000-01 UEFA Champions League.

With Louis van Gaal being Mourinho’s predecessor, the base really had had enough of football played with a less than entertaining approach at that point.

Then came the 2020 Europa League semifinal, where Sevilla again emerged as the victors. Maybe Ten Hag can turn the tide? Let’s think about what might be the optimal lineup for potentially doing so.

With Marcus Rashford likely out due to injury, Anthony Martial can step up and carpe diem. It has been three months since he’s had a starting assignment, and he’s a better option than the flop, Wout Weghorst.

Tyrell Malacia should be in the first team again as Luke Shaw is a major doubt for this one. Here is who else we think will get picked against Sevilla.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Sevilla (UEL Quarterfinals)

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Sabitzer, Fernandes, Antony, Martial, Sancho

