Having just vanquished FC Barcelona in the last round of the UEFA Europa League competition, Manchester United now turn their sights on the next round’s opponent, Real Betis.

So the Red Devils will move on from one Spanish opponent to another, but it still feels like that round of 32 clash was the competition’s true title tilt. Or at least it should be, given the size and financial strength of these two clubs.

Manchester United vs Real Betis FYIs

Kick: Thurs, March 9, 8pm, Old Trafford

Competition: UEFA Europa League Round of 16, Leg 1/2

Fun Fact: this is the first ever meeting between the two sides

Stat Pack: United are undefeated (W4D4) in the first leg of their last eight European knockout round ties

However, there is still this round, plus potentially three more to go beyond that. It’s a grind indeed, as United could play up to 65 matches this season, provided they reach the final of this tournament, and the FA Cup.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Real Betis (UEFA Europa League)

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Sabitzer, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Prediction: United 2, Real Betis 0

Ten Hag called that display on Sunday “unprofessional” and he is absolutely right. He is too much of a hard-liner to let them no show in back to back games.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

