It’s FA Cup fourth round time, and you know what that means- Manchester United versus Reading. Yes, this will be the fourth time in the past 15 years that the two sides meet in this specific round of this competition. You again? Yes, you again!

United have utterly dominated this series all-time, and with that in mind, they’ll do some squad rotation here.

Reading at Manchester United FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Kick-off time: 8PM GMT, 28 January 2023, Old Trafford

United Team News: go here

Stat Pack: United are undefeated in their last 14 FA Cup home clashes (W12D2)

Series History: Reading all time versus United: 1WD7L14. The lone win came in 1927

And honestly, Erik ten Hag kind of had to rotate his side for this clash given the unique status that United currently have- the only English club still alive in all four competitions.

Okay, maybe this line-up that we picked is a bit too weak? Ten Hag has shown that he doesn’t ease up too much in the cup competitions. At least thus far. Maybe he’ll field a stronger side than this.

Feel free to post your lineup predictions in the comments section.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Reading (FA Cup 4th Round)

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Martinez, Lindelof, Williams; Fred, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Pellistri; Elanga

Prediction: United 2, Reading 0

The Red Devils should cruise here, no doubt.

