This weekend brings the second occurrence of Manchester United having friendlies on back to back days this preseason. United take on RC Lens at home on Saturday followed by a trip to Dublin to take on Athletic Bilbao.

Last time they had a double header it was obvious what manager Erik ten Hag was going to do when it came to squad rotation and first teams assignment.

Club Friendly FYIs

Manchester United vs RC Lens

Kickoff: Saturday Aug. 5, 12:45 pm BST, Old Trafford, Manchester, England

United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Watch: MUTV app

You had match against fourth tier club Wrexham AFC in San Diego, followed by a bigger clash against the all-time champions of European competition in Real Madrid in Houston, Texas.

It was a no-brainer to field the academy side against Wrexham, and play the strong team against Madrid. This weekend? Tough to say! When do you play the kids versus where and when to start the usual first teamers?

So close to the start of the season, you really can’t go with too weakened of a side, so we’re predicting that the Dutchman does some mix and match-

starters and reserves for both clashes.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs RC Lens (Club Friendly)

Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount; Fernandes, Antony, Rashford; Sancho

