Manchester United may not be legitimate Premier League title contenders, as that’s a two horse race between Arsenal and Manchester City, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have major goals for this season.

Not just in cup competition, or on the continent, but also in the league, as they currently sit third in the table, comfortably in the top four, and thus, set to hopefully be back in the UCL next season.

Manchester United vs Leicester City FYIs

Kick-off: Sun Feb 19, 2pm, Old Trafford

United Team News: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Table Position: United 3rd, 46 pts Leicester 13th 24 pts

Form Guide: United WDWLD Southampton WWDLL

Google Result Probability: United 60% Leicester City 22% Draw 18%

Up next is a visit from Leicester City on Sunday, a match United should be able to take the full three points from. Of course, they won’t be entering this contest with much rest, coming off a 2-2 draw with FC Barcelona, in the Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday night. Here’s our 4-2-3-1 projection.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford; Weghorst

Prediction: United 2, Leciester 1

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories