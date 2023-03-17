Ahead of tonight’s 1-0 win over Real Betis (the second leg of the tie, which gave the Red Devils a 5-1 win in the Europa League round of 16 tie) Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said that he’s only been able to field his preferred starting lineup once this season.

That was in United’s 2-1 win over City in the second Manchester derby. Injuries, illnesses and suspensions have kept Ten Hag from making playing his first choice starting XI on more occasions this season.

Manchester United vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun, March 19, 4:30pm Old Trafford

Competition: FA Cup Quarterfinals

Fun Fact: The last Fulham GK to keep a clean sheet at Old Trafford was Tony Macedo, way back in April of 1963

Stat Pack: Fulham are winless in their last 15 (D3L12), across all competitions against United

“When you see all season we had some setbacks, every time we dealt with it,” Ten Hag said.

“It’s about the players who are available and every time there’s a team on the pitch who deals with it.

“In one game we had the squad available totally and I can pick my team for the tactical perfect approach and it was against Man City at home this season and every other time it is one player suspended, injured or illness.

“We have to deal with it well but Arsenal all the time their squad is totally available.”

For a critical cup clash, Ten Hag will once again not be able to pick some of his key players, as we covered in the last post. With that in mind, plus a look at the lineup that took to the pitch against Real Betis, with an eye on squad rotation, we’re going with this first team prediction for Sunday.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham (FA Cup Quarterfinals)

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

