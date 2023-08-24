Striker Rasmus Hojlund, signed from Atalanta for 72 million GBP this summer is reportedly finally match fit for Manchester United, and set to make his Red Devils debut against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. He almost certainly will not start, but feature in a cameo off the bench.

It’s about time to see what he can do, because, as manager Erik ten Hag put it- ‘this is why we signed a striker.’ The numbers don’t lie.

Man United Preview Content:

United desperately need to get something going in attack. Marcus Rashford was the man, a true scoring sensation, last season and hopefully he’ll open his 2023-24 account here. Lots of money was paid to both Antony and Jadon Sancho, and neither one has provided return on investment when it comes to their goal involvement numbers.

We’re entering week three and the only goal-scorer thus far this season has been central defender Raphael Varane. Who could have predicted that?

With Mason Mount out injured for the next two games, at the minimum, Christian Eriksen slots right in to defensive midfield.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford

