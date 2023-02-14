Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag doesn’t really field weakened sides, too much, for any competition but he’ll have to do some squad rotation on Thursday night. United, fresh off playing Leeds twice in a five day stretch in the league, now visit FC Barcelona for the first leg of a Europa League play-off clash.

One guy who is never to be dropped, right now is Marcus Rashford.

Man United vs FC Barcelona UEL FYIs

Kickoff: Thu Feb 16, 5:45pm GMT, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

Competition: Europa League, Round of 16, Leg 1/2

“He [Rashford] is a great striker, he scores with left, right and head,” Ten Hag said after win over Leeds.

“It is about keeping focus for the whole game, and it is about the finishing and he has the capabilities to do that.”

There will be some changes, from the Sunday starting XI, so let’s try and predict what they might be.

We predict a swap in between the sticks, Tom Heaton for David de Gea. Aaron Wan-Bissaka comes in for Diogo Dalot at right back. Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof as the new central defense pairing for Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire.

On the left flank of the back line, it’s Lisandro Martinez in and Tyrell Malacia out. Casemiro, who is out with a suspension domestically, is eligible on the continent, and he comes in, which forces Marcel Sabitzer to the bench.

Jadon Sancho, who had his first start since the fall, was later subbed for Alejandro Garnacho.

We predict he keeps his place here, as he needs more game time, perhaps fending off Anthony Elanga, who is perhaps pushing for a start here. That’s our story, and we’re sticking to it.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at FC Barcelona

Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford; Weghorst

