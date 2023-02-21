It appears that Manchester United will have a happy ending, in some way shape or form, before this season ends. The only English club still alive in all three domestic competitions, they’re also in pretty good position to advance on to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League competition.

Having stalemated in the road leg of their tie with FC Barcelona, they just need to win the home tie by one goal or more in order to move on.

Man United vs FC Barcelona UEL FYIs

Kickoff: Thu Feb 23, 8pm GMT, Old Trafford

Competition: Europa League, Round of 16, Leg 2/2, Aggregate Score 2-2

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Man United vs FC Barcelona Tale of the Tape: go here

Latest News on the United Ownership Derby: go here

Team News: Man United FC Barcelona

Starting XI Predictions: Man United FC Barcelona

If they take care of business here on Thursday night, they’ll be in great shape to win the whole thing, because if and when they can knock the Catalan Club out of the competition, there aren’t too many more clubs to really worry about.

What is the winning hand for manager Erik ten Hag to play in midweek? We think it is this….

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs FC Barcelona (Europa League)

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford; Weghorst

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories